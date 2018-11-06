This is the poppy scam everyone in Sheffield needs to know about 

People in Sheffield have been urged to be ‘extra vigilant’ buying poppies this year with scammers trying to peddle fake Remembrance Day products.

Many people in Sheffield and across the UK are buying poppies to pay their respects ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11.

Poppy display outside St Peter's Church

Their donations are intended to support Armed Forces community men, women, veterans and their families.

But the Intellectual Property Office and The Royal British Legion have urged people to ‘buy responsibly’ or risk benefitting fraudsters.

Rogue traders are reportedly making money from fake Remembrance goods including scarves, jewellery, poppy pins and larger poppy brooches.

Claire Rowcliffe, Director of Fundraising, from The Royal British Legion said:“It is a sad fact that there are people who actively defraud the public in order to take funds intended for the support of our Armed Forces community.

“We would urge everyone wishing to purchase a Remembrance poppy brooch, to do so through official channels. For example, you can buy from one of our trusted volunteers, from The Royal British Legion’s online Poppy Shop, or from one of our corporate partners.

“Join with us, the IPO and PIPCU to help make sure your donation doesn’t line the pockets of criminals. We want to make sure that it goes to supporting those who have made such a unique contribution to our society.”

In Manchester, more than 1,700 bogus poppy products where seized by the council’s trading standards team from a wholesaler in Cheetham Hill.

Officers discovered the illegal products – including pendants, earrings and badges, some of which featured the legend ‘Lest we forget’ - on sale during a routine inspection visit to the premises.

Residents are now being asked to look out for counterfeit goods in the shape, or bearing the image of, the RBL’s familiar two-petal red poppy.

The RBL have advised customers to buy from official channels and The Royal British Legion’s corporate partners and avoid cheaper priced products.

Only corporate partners are authorised by the Royal British Legion to sell poppy merchandise and, if in doubt, buy through The Royal British Legion or The Royal British Legion official eBay or Amazon pages.

If you think you’ve spotted fake poppy merchandise, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report it online.