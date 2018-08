Police closed down a cannabis farm worth tens of thousands of pounds inside a Sheffield home.

Officers from the Sheffield Central neighbourhood police team forced entry to a property in Broomhall on Thursday.

Sgt Adam Wood said officers seized the drugs and equipment.

He said: “Organised criminality promotes crime and anti-social behaviour within our communities and we will target these criminals on the streets and in their own homes.

“The community wants us to take action and we are.”