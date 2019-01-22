Tributes left for Tom Bell

This is the incredible sea of floral tributes left for tragic Doncaster boxer Tom Bell

Heartfelt floral tributes continue to be left for tragic Doncaster boxer Tom Bell following his murder last week.

The tributes have been left outside the Maple Tree pub in Balby where he was gunned down at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

Flowers, pictures and balloons have been left in tribute of the boxer.

1. Sea of floral tributes left outside the Maple Tree

An online appeal has been set up to install a memorial bench for Tom by his girlfriend Chloe Wright

2. Balloons have been left outside the pub

The message has also been left on balloons outside the pub

3. T-shirts have been made with the message 'There's only one Tom Bell'

The appeal has already passed the 2,500 mark

4. 'Forever in our thoughts'

