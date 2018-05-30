This is the HUGE change to driving lessons that will start next week

One of the biggest changes to driving lessons will come into force next week.

From June 4, professional driving instructors will be able to take students for training on the motorways.

Under the new DVSA laws, learners will be taught how to join and leave the motorway, how to overtake and when to switch lanes.

The huge change in the law will apply to students who are at 'test-ready' level on motorway

Learner drivers will need to be accompanied by an Approved Driving Instructor, not just a parent, and be driving a car fitted with dual controls.

Training will also focus on smart motorways, including part of the M1 in Sheffield, including regulations for traffic signs and breakdowns.

The RAC has welcomed the changes and says the new rules will “improve safety and enhance the confidence of new drivers”.

It will not be compulsory for instructors to take their students onto motorways, but they will have the option to do so.

The DVSA said there are currently no plans to add a motorway driving section to the official driving test.

RAC road safety spokesman Pete Williams said: “We welcome the news that learner drivers will be allowed to take lessons on the motorway under the supervision of an approved driving instructor in a dual-controlled car, something that motorists we surveyed were overwhelmingly supportive of.

“While motorways are statistically our safest roads, it can be daunting using them for the first time after passing the driving test. Giving learners the option to gain valuable experience on our fastest and busiest roads should further improve safety and enhance the confidence of new drivers.”

The DVSA said the rules only apply to learner drivers in cars.

Motorcyclists will still not be allowed to travel on motorways during their training.

Lynne Barrie, chair of the Approved Driving Instructors National Joint Council, said: “To allow learners to have this experience will help them develop skills in the pre-test period which makes far more sense and will allow them to manage driving on high speed roads more effectively once they have a licence.

“We also applaud the government decision that only approved driving instructors in dual-controlled cars will be able to take them on the motorway and we will do so at a time when the learner is confident enough to do this at around test standard.

“With this extra experience on the fastest roads it should help to improve safety and the confidence of new drivers”.