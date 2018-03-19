This is the final retailer to sign up for £35 million retail park in Sheffield

The final retailer for a £35 million retail park in Sheffield has been confirmed.

National beauty chain Superdrug has signed up for the St James' Retail Park, on the former Norton College site, just off the Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead.

It will occupy the unit adjacent to Next and Moutain Warehouse on the development which will fully open over the weekend of July 7 and 8.

Other retailers signed up include Next, M&S Foodhall, Aldi, TK Maxx, Specsavers, HomeSense, Wilko, Mountain Warehouse, ShoeZone, Card Factory, Greggs and Costa.

Paul Morris, director of St James Securities, said: "We are delighted to welcome Superdrug to the Park, as they are a trusted and accomplished retailer and a perfect fit with the retailers who have already signed up which will further enhance the shopping experience to customers who visit the scheme."

Adam Mobley, partner of WSB Property Consultants, added: "The scheme is now 100 per cent pre-let, the scheme has been extremely well received in the retail market."

St James Securities said the scheme will create 250 full-time jobs, in addition to the 124 jobs created during construction.

The developer believe the retail park will complement other regeneration schemes, such as the £16 million revamp of the nearby Graves Tennis and Leisure Centre and the new National Centre for Sport and Exercise.

The Star reported last month that shoppers will have a choice of three coffee shops to pause for a brew at the development.

Retail giant Next has been granted planning permission to build a coffee shop in its store on the site, along with Costa and Greggs.

Norton College, the largest campus owned by Sheffield College, closed in 2015 and courses moved into a new £8.8 million extension at the college’s Hillsborough site.