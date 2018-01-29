This is the 'disgraceful' new way youths have been attacking homes in a Sheffield village

Residents in a Sheffield village have complained that a group of youths have been targeting their homes with this 'disgraceful' vandalism.

Officers at Sheffield West NHP revealed on Facebook that a group of youths have attacked an elderly couple's home in Deepcar.

Attack in Sheffield - Credit: Sheffield West NHP

They said that late on Saturday night, the couple had mud thrown at their windows and that PCSO's had been forced to comfort the 'terrified' woman.

A spokesperson said: "The female at the address is terrified and was visibly shaken when we visited.

"This behaviour is disgraceful and we are doing our utmost to identify the youths responsible.

"They might find it funny but it has serious consequences for our elderly residents who are fearful in their own homes."

However, it seems that the couple were not the only home in Deepcar to have been targeted with this type of vandalism.

Another resident said that it was an 'ongoing problem' in Deepcar and called for an extra police presence to address the issue.