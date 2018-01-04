This is the deadline for Sheffield Wednesday fans to apply for season ticket refunds

Sheffield Wednesday fans can still get a refund on their season tickets, but they better act quickly.

Wednesday are currently languishing in 16th place in the Championship after back to back defeats and are still without a manager.

The club sacked Carlos Carvalhal following their 2-1 defeat at home to Middlesborough with fans growing increasingly frustrated at the club's situation.

Following the sacking, chairman Dejphon Chansiri revealed in his recent 'Ask the Chairman epilogue' that 'many fans' had asked for a refund on their season tickets.

He wrote: "I know this may be unusual but out of respect and the fact that I do not wish for anyone to be uncomfortable in our family, I will do so.

"I do not want to see anyone come here and be upset, I want everyone to be happy, so I would say do not come to Hillsborough if you are unhappy.

"I understand the expectations are higher right now but I truly believe that any fan should not come and watch us it makes them unhappy.

"If someone wishes to come on a match by match basis and not have a Season Ticket that is fine. So I can refund anyone with conditions, no problem, if that is what anyone wants."

A statement on the club's website has now given a deadline of Friday, January 5 at 5pm for fans to apply for a refund on their season tickets.

The statement read: "In his recent ‘Ask the Chairman epilogue’ Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri offered supporters the option of a conditional refund on 2017/18 Season Tickets.

"Supporters are advised that any Season Ticket holder wishing to take advantage of Mr Chansiri’s offer should email: ticketenquiries@swfc.co.uk by this Friday, 5 January at 5.00pm.

"The club will contact everyone who has made the request next week with full details of the conditions and how the refund will be facilitated."

Mr Chansiri's decision has divided Wednesday supporters, with many criticism fans who take him up on the offer.

The subject has been a popular talking point on many Sheffield Wednesday forums, including the Wednesday sing where fans have voiced their opinions.

Matt Broomhead said: "Anyone that does this should be banned from buying tickets again! Disgusting."

Marc Normanton said: "Any fan asking for a refund isn't a fan, they've just jumped aboard the band wagon."

Heather Bradley said: "Keeping ours. Will be there through thick and thin."