This is the Christmas Day lunch menu for prisoners in South Yorkshire 

South Yorkshire prisoners will be tucking into a festive Christmas Day meal at HMP Lindholme but at ‘no extra cost to the taxpayer’.

Lindholme is home to more than 1,000 inmates and they could be served anything from roast turkey or a braised diced beef casserole for their festive lunch.

HMP Lindholme

However, it must not go over the prisoners’ budget of just over £2 a day.

Governors will decide at a local level how to spend the £2.02 a day meal allowance and whether or not to budget in a festive meal.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: "Meals in prisons over Christmas and New Year are paid for from within the existing budget and at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

"The daily allowance for a prisoner is £2.02 per day. In line with the new increased financial responsibilities Governors now have, and within the overall prison budget, what is actually spent on food for prisoners per day, including meals for religious occasions, is a decision made locally."

As well as roast turkey, there is a halal option of a roast chicken leg and a vegetarian option of a orange and cranberry nut roast.

There’s even a pescatarian option with a homemade ocean pie available.

Sides include roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots.

For dessert there’s Christmas pudding and a vanilla slice.