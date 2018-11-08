This is the best curry house in Sheffield

Authentic recipes made with love, that’s the secret to a good curry according to the owner of Sheffield's top curry house.

Jumaira Spice Restaurant in Ecclesfield was voted number one in the Sheffield Star’s Curry House of the Year competition 2018.

Owner Abdul Ghafoor said: “I was full of jubilation and honoured to find out that we had won the award and I am very happy to see that the customers have acknowledged our hard work over the last year.

“Even though we have a lot of competition in Sheffield, there are many factors we feel we do differently to other restaurants.

“We are a restaurant that caters for different types of customers whether you would like a romantic meal for two, a lovely meal out with the family as we also offer a children’s menu, or a party of people that would like to have a good curry.

The restaurant, at 1 The Common, has been run by Abdul and his family for 42 years.

“We are a family business which was opened in 1976 and offer food with recipes from the heart of Punjab. We offer authentic style curries of exceptional standards and will always continue to meet and exceed customer expectations.

“We would like to thank each and every customer who voted for us. “

Ranking in second place was Chutney Restaurant in Gleadless, which is owned by Mothiur Rahman.

He said: “In 2015 and 2016, we came third in this competition, and now this year we have come second, so who knows next year we could come first.

“We are so excited with this award, it's thanks to the love and support of my customers and I feel so happy.

“We pride ourselves on amazing service here and wonderful food and we have a lot of regular customers.”

The restaurant, at 199 White Lane, offers top quality restaurant food but a homely atmosphere.

,Mothiur added: “I try to make it feel like people are at home rather than in a restaurant. We want to make people feel comfortable and myself and my staff are always really friendly to the customers.

“I have some customer’s personal numbers and they call or text me to make bookings. Some customers have become friends.

“We offer them original curries from Bangledesh and I will always try to make something different for the customer if they ask.

“Our curries are made with our own spice so we know that people will get curries here that are different to any others. I would like to thank all the customers who voted for us, and we look forward to welcoming more customers in the future.”

Coming in third was Viraaj Restaurant in Woodseats.

Proud manager Sufi Miah said the award came a year after the restaurant won the Yorkshire Restaurant of the Year in The English Curry Awards 2017 and he was pleased to receive another accolade.

He added: “I want to thank all the customers who voted for us, it is quite an achievement to be voted within the top three curries in Sheffield. I also want to thank our head chef, Abdul Rouf, who is also an award winning chef and has about 30 years experience.

“Our curries are authentic, like you would get in Bangledesh, where we are from. We get new ideas for dishes when we go over there and come back and adapt them according to what ingredients you can get in the UK.

The restaurant, on Chesterfield Road, has been serving authentic curries to diners for eight years.

Sufi added: “We also pride ourselves on offering top quality service, and I think that’s why the customers come back to us. We only use fresh herbs and spices in our dishes and I know or customers appreciate that too.

“I want to thank all the staff who work as a great team to produce the best curry.”