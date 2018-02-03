This is how you can get free a Cadbury chocolate bar in Sheffield today

A newsagent in Sheffield is offering customers free chocolate today in exchange for a knick-knack.

Chocolate lovers need only hand over any old trinket, plastic ring, forgotten keyring, or even a button, to get their hands on a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

B&K Mistry Newsagents in Firth Park, Sheffield, has 1,000 chocolate bars to give away (photo: Google)

The offer is available at B&K Mistry Newsagents, 455 Firth Park Road, Firth Park, today from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

You had better be quick as the store has a limited stock of 1,000 bars to give away, for which your old knick-knacks are the only currency being accepted.

The publicity stunt has been organised to tie in with the latest Cadbury TV advert which tells the story of a young girl who enters a corner shop wanting to buy a chocolate bar for her mum's birthday.

She pulls out her purse but inside is a collection of worthless old trinkets, including a button and a fake diamond ring, which the shopkeeper generously accepts.