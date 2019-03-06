This is how YOU can get a job as a reporter for The Star

Do you care about what goes on around you, wish your community had a louder voice and want to make a difference?

The Star and Community News Project needs you. A partnership between Facebook, local news publishers and the National Council for the Training of Journalists, the CNI is creating 82 new community reporter roles around the UK.

In Sheffield, The Star is looking to hire two reporters to work from our city centre newsroom.

Previous journalism experience or education is not essential. We want people who care about their communities and want to make a difference. We’re especially keen to hear from people who believe they can help make our newsroom more representative of the communities it serves. Flexible arrangements will be considered for the right candidates.

Your main role will be to engage with people in specific communities to curate, collate and create content relevant to them. You will build and act as the point of contact for online communities by engaging with and seeking out content either written by you or from members of those communities.

You will also receive industry-leading digital journalism training which they will then share into your newsrooms, as well as the gold-standard NCTJ journalism training to become a fully-trained journalist. You do need to have at least five GCSEs with Maths and English at a C or above (or equivalent).

Send a CV and covering letter explaining why you suit this role to nancy.fielder@jpimedia.co.uk or come and talk to us. We will also be at Virgin Money Lounge on Fargate from 3.30pm-5.30pm on Thursday, March 14, to answer your questions. Do pop in.