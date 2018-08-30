This is how you can enjoy 18 days holiday in 2019 by booking nine days off

Summer is almost over and with that your annual leave may have gone for another year.

For those people with office jobs, trying to work out how to make the most of your precious holiday days is an important task.

Workers in Britain have to have at least 28 days of annual leave a year but this can include bank holiday.

But, if you’re finding your leave doesn’t stretch far enough, then there are some tricks to beat the system.

There are usually some hacks that mean you can get more holiday than you thought but you’ve got to be quick booking it.

So if you’re already thinking about your next holiday, then this is very important information.

Easter is a fantastic time to get away with your friends or family and you could double your time off with this trick.

In order to get 18 days off by using just nine days of holiday then you should ask for April 19 to May 6 off.

This is because there are two bank holidays in between this – Good Friday (April 19) and Easter Monday (April 22) – as well as the three weekends in between.

The first May bank holiday is also quite early this year so you also get this Monday off to take your tally up to 18 days off.

Thee are all the bank holidays in 2019

- Tuesday, January 1 (New Year's Day)

- Friday, April 19 (Good Friday)

- Monday, April 22 (Easter Monday)

- Monday, May 6 (Early May bank holiday)

- Monday, May 27 (Spring bank holiday)

- Monday, August 26 (Summer bank holiday)

- Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

- Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day)