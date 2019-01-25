This is how you can apply for a job at the new Gulliver’s Theme Park opening in South Yorkshire

The search has begun for talent.

Gulliver's Valley is set to open in Rotherham in 2020 and they're seeking duty managers for the brand-new development.

Duty manager needed for Gulliver's Rother Valley Theme Park set to open in 2020! Image of Gulliver's Land, Milton Keynes

Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts are rapidly expanding, the Rotherham development is ten times larger than the neighbouring Matlock Bath Resort and applications have now opened for Duty Managers to join their team.

Julie Dalton, Managing Director of Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts said: "We need people who have significant leadership experience, thrive in a fast-paced environment and are confident managing large teams. The right candidates will have excellent communication skills, be innovative and flexible - it's a career that offers an exciting future, with lots of responsibilities.

“It would be wonderful if we could recruit individuals who are already based in Rotherham. The new development is for the local community, its fitting that new job opportunities created should be offered to Rotherham people as a priority!"

The Gulliver's empire already spans three theme park resorts (located in Milton Keynes, Matlock Bath and Warrington), the ‘Gulliver's Valley' development in Rotherham is their largest project to date, spanning 250 acres of land.

Julie continued: "The duty managers will have a shared responsibility for the day to day operations across the whole resort including productivity, performance, hospitality and guest experience. Specialist areas include entertainment, rides, attractions, health and safety, food, beverage and retail. There aren't many job roles that offer the variety we can. We have been a family-run business for over 40 years and I can confidently say anyone who joins becomes part of that family."

How to apply:

- Send a CV and cover letter to careers@gullivers.co.uk

- Closing date 10th February 2019