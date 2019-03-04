Fancy a free glass of prosecco after work in Sheffield this Friday? Here’s how!

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Bill's Restaurants are offering all women a FREE glass of prosecco after 5pm until close when they order a main course this Friday, March 8.

Fancy a free glass of fizz this Friday?

The offer will be across all of their 81 restaurants – including the branch at St Paul’s Place near the Peace Gardens.

In the heart of the city centre, Bill’s Sheffield restaurant has a quirky industrial look and feel.

The venue is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between – and is described as “a great space for meeting up with friends and family.”

More details and menus are available at bills-website.co.uk