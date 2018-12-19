This is how Sheffield bin collections will change this Christmas

Residents are being reminded that their bin collections will change over the festive period.

Bin provider Veolia, and Sheffield City Council, are encouraging residents to make sure they have noted any changes to their usual collection ahead of time to prevent missing a collection over Christmas.

Black bin, blue bin and brown bin collections will be affected.

Bins will be collected as usual on Christmas Eve. Those who would normally have their bins collected on Christmas Day will have then taken on Saturday, December 22.

Those who would expect their usual collection on Boxing Day will have a collection on Thursday, December 27.

Residents who normally have their collections on December 27 and 28 can expect their collections to be a day later than usual.

There is also no change to bin collections on New Year’s Day.

Residents who would expect their bins to be collected on January 1, 2, 3 and 4 will find that their collections take place a day later than usual.

Bins should be put out for collection on the pavement by 7am on collection day and taken back on to properties no later than 9am the following day.