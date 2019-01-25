This is how much Sheffield City Council spent on CCTV to watch over the city last year 

Have your say

Sheffield Council is one of a number of authorities facing criticism from civil liberty campaigners over the amount they spend on CCTV cameras.

Figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government showed Sheffield City Council spent £680, 000 on cameras last year.

The authority uses the cameras to monitor traffic and watch over public spaces for safety purposes.

But campaign groups have criticised their use and said too much is being spent on them nationally after figures showed UK councils spent £78 million on CCTV in the financial year 2017/18.

Luke Bosdet, of the AA's motoring policy unit, warned councils are becoming increasingly dependent on the cash made from issuing fines to drivers caught out by cameras.

He added: "Councils are making shed loads of money out of cameras and they are not re-investing it to make roads safer.”

Silkie Carlo, director of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, said: “Research consistently shows that public cameras are ineffective at deterring, preventing or even solving crime, but that too much CCTV does curb citizens’ freedom.

“Surveillance is no substitute for policing, and this will prove to be a terrible waste of money.”

The Local Government Association had defended council spending on cameras.

The LGA's Simon Blackburn said: "CCTV plays a vital role in protecting the public by dissuading crime and antisocial behaviour, assisting police officers on the ground and supporting prosecutions for offences ranging from fly-tipping and traffic violations to acts of theft, robbery and serious violence.

“CCTV also reduces costs to the public purse as anyone caught committing an offence on camera is likely to plead guilty, saving time on trials."

While the data put Sheffield's spending on cameras at £680, 000 last year, it has significantly dropped to £222, 000 this year.

The council installed 11 new traffic monitoring cameras two years ago to keep an eye on traffic flow so bus routes can be amended if needed.

The only fines they impose come from drivers illegally using bus lanes and the money made is put back into improving transport and highways.

A team also monitors a network of CCTV for public safety.