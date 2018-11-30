This is how much pet owners in South Yorkshire will spend on their furry friends at Christmas

Pet owners in Yorkshire are set to splash the cash on pets this Christmas, with 67 per cent in Sheffield admitting to buying their four-legged friend a gift.

A study of UK pet-owners commissioned by experts in raw and natural pet food, Natures Menu, has also revealed that five percent of pet owners in the city will spend over £50 on their pooches and felines. Most, however, will spend up to £10.

Melanie Sainsbury, Veterinary Educational Manager at Natures Menu, said: “The research shows that our dogs and cats really are part of the family, with such a high proportion of pets in Yorkshire due to find a gift under the tree this Christmas.

Of those who buy presents for their pets, 52 per cent will buy them their favourite treat, while 47 per cent will opt for a soft or squeaky toy and 26 per cent will give them a tasty meal.

A further 21 per cent will treat their much loved pets to a new bed and 15 per cent will choose a ball or an outdoor activity.