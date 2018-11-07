This is how much parents spend on school trips every year

New research has revealed the staggering amount parents spend on their children’s school trips each year.

Price comparison site idealo.co.uk has found that 92% of parents spend up to £1,000 to supplement their children’s education, and 6% spend over £1,000.

58% of Sheffield parents agree that school trips are too expensive and are calling for greater leniency to take children out of school during term time, with 83% believing the rules should be relaxed.

Katy Phillips from Idealo said: “It’s understandable why 83 per cent of Sheffield parents feel schools should be more lenient when it comes to taking your child out of school, with holiday prices spiking so dramatically in the half-term break.

“Not only are parents contending with extortionate holiday prices, they’re having to cough up for school trips so there’s no surprise that this cost leaves families frustrated.”

A quarter of parents who spend up to a grand have argued that children should be allowed to take family holidays during term, as school trips are organised during this time.

49% of UK parents on a household income of £70,000 believe schools should be lenient towards towards the matter, compared to 88% of parents on a more modest household income of up to £39,999.