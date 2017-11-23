This is how many UFO sightings have been reported in Sheffield over the last 10 years

A new interactive map has revealed just how many 'aliens' have been spotted in Sheffield over the last ten years.

The map, created by UFO Stalker based on the MUFON Case Management System, has revealed there have been 31 sightings in Sheffield over the last decade.

There have been a staggering 83,715 UFO sightings reported this year alone, 12 per cent higher than the number of sightings in 2016.

In the UK alone, there have been seven reported UFO sightings in November.

The last reported UFO sighting in Sheffield was on August 10 with the title 'High altitude light orb, daylight sighting'.

The report states: "I was sat in my garden meditating, when I opened my eyes and looked up and directly above me was a high altitude silver light orb.

"It was a very bright sunny day. The object moved slowly south over a period of half an hour.

"I couldn't see the object on my phone but I filmed in the direction of a passing plane. When i looked at the video the object is only just visible.

"It was moving too slow to be a satellite and i took a few photo stills but it looked more impressive to the naked eye due to the altitude."

The map, which can be viewed here, allows users to view UFO sighting reports based on location and by date.