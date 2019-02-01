This is how many Sheffield people have been fined for Blue Badge misuse in the last three years 

More than 100 people have been fined for illegally using disabled parking badges across Sheffield in the last three years – and council chiefs warned the clampdown will continue.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act showed a total of 108 people were made to pay for illegally using Blue Badges in the city between 2016 and 2018.

Councillor Jack Scott.

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

Council chiefs urged people to ‘not be tempted’ to use a friend or relatives’ badge – as those who flout the law face being taken to court and a possible maximum fine of up to £1000.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and development, said: “Using a blue badge in this way is an abhorrent way to secure free parking, no matter what the excuse.

“People who wrongly use these spaces are denying people with a genuine need the opportunity to do so and that is why we take this so seriously.

Blue Badges.

READ MORE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete attack’ – Everything we know so far

“These prosecutions don’t just end with a fine but with the confiscation of a badge as well – which has been genuinely awarded in the first place.”

He added: “So, my message is – don’t be tempted to use a relative or friends’ badge no matter what the circumstances. You will be fined and your friend or relative will lose the advantages that come with having a badge.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’

“The improper use of blue badges has a major impact on people who actually do have disabilities, causing parking problems and discrediting the whole scheme.

“Nobody else can use the blue badge unless they are travelling with the owner. My team won’t hesitate to continue confiscating Blue Badge passes where they are abused.”

In July last year, the council took 15 people to court over Blue Badge misuse, and they were fined more than £5500 collectively.

There are about 24,000 blue badges in circulation within Sheffield – 225 of these belong to organisations and the remainder to individuals.