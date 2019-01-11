This is how many people visited The Light cinema in Sheffield in its first year

The Light cinema in Sheffield city centre has revealed how many people visited the venue its first year as the ongoing transformation of The Moor continues.

The nine-screen complex opened in April 2017 along with Pizza Express, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Zizzi’s as developers continue the multi-million pound work in the city centre.

The Light Cinema, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Primark also moved from High Street in October 2016 and other additions to The Moor have included Specsavers, Nando’s, JD Sports and Gap Outlet.

Fashion retailer Next will also move from Fargate to The Moor by June, while H&M is due to move onto the former Redgates site later this year.

Phil Huby, head of retail at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “The Moor footfall currently stands at more than 13 million for the last year to date.

The Light Cinema, The Moor, Sheffield.

“We expect this to rise as exciting new retailers join the success of the scheme. We can also look forward to Next opening its 42,000 sq ft store over two floors in 2019, located at the heart of the scheme opposite Primark’s 80,000 sq ft store.

“Work is also underway on phase three (opposite Debenhams) that will include bowling operator Lane7 (15,000sq ft) plus anchor fashion tenant H&M (36,000 sq ft) and other major names.

“Successful additions in the last year have been JD Sports (13,000 sq ft) and Gap Outlet (9,000 sq ft) that have opened in the landmark Light Cinema building (Phase 2).

“The Light cinema recorded over 400,000 visitors in their first year and have become the city centre cinema of choice. They have become part of the community forging strong links with local organisations and charities.”

Mr Huby said the level of interest in the scheme was ‘both reassuring and exciting’ and demonstrated ‘confidence’ in Sheffield city centre.

Diane Jarvis, manager of the Sheffield city centre business improvement district, welcomed the news but warned there was still work to do around Fargate and Castlegate.

She said: “An increase in footfall on The Moor is good news for the city centre, and illustrates the importance of investing in providing a combined offer of retail, food and drink, and leisure venues.

“However, there is still work that needs to be done. Whilst The Moor is experiencing an uplift in visitors and the new Heart Of The City development is set to open soon, investment in redeveloping areas such as Fargate and the Castlegate area now needs to happen to attract even more visitors to Sheffield city centre.”