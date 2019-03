New research has revealed the number of motorists have penalty points on their licence for every postcode in Sheffield.

The Daily Mail has published a Freedom of Information request to the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency showing the total drivers with points and the percentage of drivers with points.

Total drivers with full licences - 28,673 Total drivers with points - 2,152 Percentage drivers with points - 7.5 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 17,900 Total drivers with points - 1,284 Percentage drivers with points - 7.2 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 20,333 Total drivers with points - 1,622 Percentage drivers with points - 8 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 14,392 Total drivers with points - 1,027 Percentage drivers with points - 7.1 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 13,863 Total drivers with points - 1,046 Percentage drivers with points - 7.5 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 3,545 Total drivers with points - 288 Percentage drivers with points - 8.10 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 12,036 Total drivers with points - 908 Percentage drivers with points - 7.5 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 20,138 Total drivers with points - 1,297 Percentage drivers with points - 6.4 per cent

Total drivers with full licences - 17,603 Total drivers with points - 1,138 Percentage drivers with points - 6.5 per cent