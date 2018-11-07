This is how long the rain is going to last in Sheffield: Hour-by-hour forecast

Have your say

Summer is well and truly behind us now as Sheffield is getting battered by an Atlantic vortex heading across the country.

A band of low pressure spanning the Atlantic has brought rain to Sheffield but how long will it last?

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain.

Ladbrokes has already lashed its odds (from 9/4 to 7/4) on November being the wettest month on record.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We’re expecting plenty of snow over the coming weeks and months but if that wasn’t enough, the odds suggest we’ll be battered by rain too.”

Thankfully it seems like the heavy rain won’t last for too long with the rest of the week looking fairly dry.

Here is the hour by hour forecast.

1pm – Heavy rain, 13C

2pm – Light rain, 12C

3pm – Heavy rain, 12C

4pm – Light rain, 12C

5pm – Cloudy, 10C

6pm – Light rain, 10C

7pm – Cloudy, 10C

8pm – Partly cloudy night, 10C

9pm – Clear night, 9C

10pm – Partly cloudy night, 9C

11pm – Light rain, 9C