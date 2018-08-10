This is how long the fire which brought the plume of smoke to Sheffield may last

Fire crews fighting a large-scale moorland fire which brought a plume of smoke to Sheffield have revealed how long the blaze could last.

The smoke plume from the fire prompted calls to Derbyshire and South Yorkshire fire services from residents concerned at a heavy smell of smoke in the atmosphere.

Now firefighters at the Roaches beauty spot in the Peak District have said that they expect to be at the scene into next week, despite today's heavy rainfall.

If the prevailing winds remain coming from south westerly direction, that could bring yet more smoke over the Peak District and into South Yorkshire.

Brigade response director Tim Hyde said: "The rain we had for about an hour has really helped us but the wind has started to get up and we expect to be here for a very, very long time - into next week."

The blaze at the is continuing to smoulder and work is still under way to contain its spread - with around 55 firefighters deployed at the site.

A helicopter is being used to dump water from a local reservoir on to the heathland, which caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

Around 85 fire service personnel fought the blaze overnight, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.