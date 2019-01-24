This is how cold it has to be in Sheffield before Cold Weather Payments kick in

If you haven’t already noticed, it is very, very cold in Sheffield.

Some areas of Sheffield have seen snow on a number of occasions this past week with a Met Office yellow warning for ice still in place.

Snow in Sheffield

Residents have been forced to battle against sub-zero temperatures with forecasters predicting more freezing temperatures and icy conditions ahead.

While not many of us particularly relish the cold weather, it’s the city’s most vulnerable residents that tend to suffer the most.

Thankfully, in 1986, the Government introduced cold weather payments.

A sum of £25 is automatically paid to eligible people in every area where a weather station shows the average temperature has dropped, or is forecast to drop, to zero degrees Celsius or below for seven days in a row.

To qualify for the payments, you need to already receive some form of state benefits, including one of Universal Credit, Income Support, Pension Credit or Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Payments are triggered by data collected by the Met Office from 94 weather stations around Britain.

The money is paid to the recipient within 14 days and residents don't have to apply for the payments.

The Government's cold weather payment scheme runs each year from November 1 to March 31.

Since January 18, the Department for Work and Pensions has revealed there have been four cold weather triggers.

Sadly, no areas in Sheffield have qualified for a cold weather payment so far this year but you can always check if you qualify here.

The universal credit helpline on 0800 328 9344 can also be used or you can be speak to your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office.