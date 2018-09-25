This is how all of Sheffield’s Wetherspoon pubs rate on TripAdvisor

Sheffield loves a Wetherspoons, judging by just how many we’ve got in the city.

The chain pubs are well known for their cheap prices and loud carpets and they’re a stable feature in Sheffield.

Wetherspoons in Sheffield

We’ve even got two right around the corner from each other we love them that much.

But, although there’s no doubting their popularity in Sheffield, some are clearly more popular than others.

We’ve taken a look at TripAdvisor reviews for all 9 Wetherspoon pubs in Sheffield to find out what people like, and dislike, about each of them.

Francis Newton – 3.5/5 282 reviews

Clarkehouse Road, Sheffield, S10 2LA

Reviews:

Rachael b – Called in on Monday for some tea after visiting at the Hallamshire. Had a 8oz sirloin steak. It was beaut and cooked to perfection. We ordered some food to takeaway with us too. The staff couldn't have been more helpful. They were so accommodating. My partner said the food he had as takeaway was lovely.

My only criticism is it's very dark inside.

Great food and fantastic staff. Keep up the good work!!

AlexSwallow – I almost always have a good experience at a Wetherspoons and this was no exception.

Great pint of something I hadn't tried before from my favourite local brewery, for an excellent price.

Really liked the way this pub is set into the side of a hill with a big beer garden. Well worth a visit.

Romyhw – Probably one of the nicest Wetherspoons in Sheffield, friendly staff, good for students and in a nice location. However food is quite hit and miss. My salad today had cold, over cooked, chewy bacon and chicken on which was a shame. Apart from that a lovely pub.

Sheaf Island - 3.5/5 130 reviews

Wards Brewery, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HW

Reviews:

Bright_Faery – I've been going to this pub frequently since it opened and until now I've always been happy with the service - we've found the staff friendly and the food good. But on a recent trip we were served by a waitress who was unnecessarily rude when ordering and made us feel uncomfortable. The food was undercooked, and cutlery and mugs weren't very clean. Maybe it was a bad day, but I don't think any of us will be going back due to the rude waitress.

AlexSwallow – Love Wetherspoons and pleased to live near this one. It has a nice terraced area outside that seems to get a lot of sun, which is a bonus.

Can't go wrong with Wetherspoons deals- the unlimited self-serve coffee is a particular bargain.Pleased to see that they often have local beers- I tried my first beer from Bradfield here and the brewery has become a firm favourite.

Yorksboy127 – Huge boozer located at the end of Eccy road just a 5 minute drive from the city centre. Huge choice of ales, bit unfair to comment on the staff as the guy who served us was his first day so...you can imagine. Really busy with plenty of food orders being taken. Will visit again for food.

Water Works Company – 2.5/5 58 reviews

Cambridge House, Sheffield, S 14GF

Reviews:

TomInd246 – Went in here for a drink and some food, the place wasn’t busy on a Tuesday evening but it took ages to get our drinks, just one person serving and other staff hanging around doing nothing, waited half an hour for fish and chips, the chips were hard and tasteless and the fish tasted like it had gone off, told staff about this but they didn’t want to know, AVOID this pub, poor food and staff with attitude, useless manager

Antony M – I would just like to say that some of the reviews on here are nothing like the experiences I have had nothing but wonderful quick service, smiles from the staff and clean tables.

I think some people need to remember it is Wetherspoons/Lloyds not the Ritz.

PathManSlough – Dropped in while in Sheffield at the weekend. Had hoped to enjoy breakfast but missed the 12 o'clock deadline by a few minutes, so ordered a Steak & Kidney Pudding with chips and peas and a Ham, Egg & Chips for the wife (together they are about £8.69) and my daughter ordered the Smashed Avocado with poached egg on top (served with salad).

My pudding was delicious (as usual), and it was served with a little boat of gravy which improved the otherwise dry chips.

My daughter enjoyed her Avocado dish but personally I would have sent it back as the poached egg was hard-cooked, not a drop of liquid yolk in sight!

Cheap as ever though!

Benjamin Huntsman – 3.5/5 293 reviews

12-18 Cambridge Street, Sheffield, S1 4HP

Reviews:

PurpleManda – Went for dinner a few months ago.

The location is good, it took us only a few minutes to walk there from where we had been earlier, so we didn't have to find anywhere else to park.

It was a weekend, so was busy, which is to be expected, but we still got a table easily near the back.

No problem with the service or food - just what you would expect from a Wetherspoons.

The one issue was the door at the back that kept slamming shut loudly, which was annoying.

Would go again.

Shelby a – Quick service! No sooner ordered the meal and it arrived.. nice and cheap, meals often come with a choice of drink (alcoholic and soft). Loads of choices on the menu..

Nice and clean inside and a good atmosphere too.

Nice little beer garden/patio but we didn’t use this.

Elsie0114 – My favourite Wetherspoons, the staff are amazing. Friendly and helpful and the food is always tasty and never have sent anything back to the kitchen except compliments to the chef.

Bankers Draft – 3.5/5 285 reviews

1-3 Market Place, Sheffield, S1 2GH

Reviews:

David C – Attended this afternoon with two work colleagues from a rival pub, meals served promptly by a busy - but most cordial - lady floor-manager. Young barman upstairs was friendly and courteous, barmaid though was snappy with customers and to be honest I have marked the pub down due to her churlish attitude. You could also do with a wider range of cask ales...and for barmaids who do not to make snide remarks about students....because without them, I suspect this place would be down on its heels.

Nigel D – We'd been at the ice hockey (Sheffield Steelers) and the clock was ticking towards 11pm but The Bankers Draft was at the tram stop on the way home and we needed a small refreshment.

It's sizeable, clean and has a great range (including real ales and cider) at keen prices.

The beer is well-presented and the staff efficient. Good place for a pint.

Tim G – We had lunch here twice on a recent visit to Sheffield, as there was a group of us and this place was two minutes walk from our hotel.

It was busy both days, and it's easy to see why with the great drinks prices.

The top floor was baking hot (way too hot to eat comfortably), so we went down to the ground floor, which was much more pleasant.

Food came out quickly, and for a cheap meal we couldn't fault it.

Rawson Spring – 3/5 144 reviews

Langsett Road, Sheffield S6 2LN

Alan G – My wife and I just passing Saturday teatime on our way to Morrisons, fancied a drink before shopping,sat in outside area enjoying the late sun,got settled so decided to have a bit to eat as it was getting past tea time. We had the sharing plates 3 for £10 and they we delicious and filling. Would recommend if wanting a snack.

hannahrw19972018 – I visited Rawson on Tuesday night and found the usual regulars behind the bar, that deserve a big well done as I found it to be more understaffed than usual. I’m not complaining, this was a great visit although I think this one area could do with improving as the staff are very hard working but clearly over worked as I see them on a very regular basis and they do a great job.

Ann H – Went with my friend,ordered on the app... The food came 15 minutes before the food. Sausage and mash was clearly microwaved and the mash had a crust over the top. Sausage was cheap. Pizza was very salty with lack of cheese. Very disappointed and won't be returning again- what's the point in an app if you don't get your drinks for half an hour?

Woodseats Palace – 3.5/5 78 reviews

692 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SD

Climber749993 – What a lovely pub really good priced food and drink.The offers on the food are amazing and even include a drink.Must say it's always service with a smile the staff in here are so friendly we go in twice a week and always get a smile.

Deirdre8-0 – Not wanting to end up in McDonalds with the kids we choose this place a better meal, with cutlery and a plate, price not much different, the food is good and served efficiently to the table the place could do with some new seating, a bit of tlc but still fine. The food good and the staff lovely always willing to help.

eb9912345 – After visiting here many times before for breakfast, today was by far the worst experience my partner and I have had. She ordered the smashed avocado bagel with a poached egg and myself, the traditional breakfast. The service was slow, granted it was relatively busy but the staff weren’t rushed off their feet. Half an hour later, our breakfasts arrived. Mine was missing hash browns and my partners poached egg was stone cold, and looked plastic. The eggs are obviously from frozen and weren’t warmed up correctly. Due to this, she did not eat it. I would have complained but there were no staff around to do so and I figured the wait would be too long for our breakfasts to sit waiting for the add ons.

Disappointing to say the least.

Steel Foundry – 3.5/5 220 reviews

The Oasis, Meadowhall, Sheffield S9 1EP

Jamie R – Visited here for our lunch, was very busy so we asked what the waiting time was for food and we was told 10 minutes, and we thought blimey, so we found a table and we ordered, and true to their word it was probably less than 10 minutes which we were pleased about as we were hungry, the food was really nice cooked to perfection, nice friendly staff, definitely would go again, thank you

Jon N – The steel foundry as said in previous reviews is a Wetherspoons, do not go here expecting anything else!

I visit at least once a week for drinks or a meal. The pub is generally busy but I have never struggled to get a table.

I have the app on my phone which makes things easier if you like to keep things simple.

Well done 'spoons a cracking place to relax within the stressful environment of Meadowhall

James B – If you have visited a Wetherspoons then you know what to expect.

Decent food and drinks at decent prices.

The food is as expected and came out very quickly, the staff was friendly and efficient.

The overall experience was very good but as stated, just as expected.

I can’t give it excellent status as there are better restaurants which deserves the extra rating but I can’t fault the Wetherspoons model.

Wagon and Horses – 3.5/5 127 reviews

2 Market Place, Sheffield, S35 2UU

Reviews:

Nicholas b – Went with another couple on the train from Penistone for a few cheap beers, no driving and the delicious pizza. We called a week earlier and the manager talked us into trying a pizza from the new pizza oven. Wow - it was truly Italian. Thin base and delicious ham and mushroom toppings. Well worth a visit and cask beers for around £2.00. On top of all this it just happened to be quiz night. Perfect night. Loved it.

Wiseowls1867 – Clean friendly a typical Weatherspoons . To the left when entering is a friendly ,comfortable area for you to sit and enjoy your meal .to the right is a conservatory area leading to outside .

Unfortunately on the night we went we ended up to the right hand side it felt more like a youth club !!! But despite this the staff were friendly and food was good ,just the atmosphere that let it down .

Tim_Niche – A nice place in the summer time. The food is typically Wetherspoons and so is the service. The nice thing about this place, is that it has a train station, which allows you to hop between her, Barnsley, Meadowhall and Sheffield