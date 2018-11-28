An animal charity which has re-homed over 100 animals in less than six months is preparing to officially open its new Sheffield-based unit.

Blue Cross officially will open their newest animal re-homing unit officially open on Monday, December 3.

The charity has found loving new homes for 48 dogs, 51 cats and three rabbits since first opening its Sheffield re-homing and advice unit on Old Station Drive, Ecclesall, in June.

Kerriann Wiles, Rehoming Manager at Blue Cross Sheffield, said: “Since opening we have helped many pets in need find loving new homes and also helped local pet owners seeking much-needed advice.

“It will be great to be officially celebrate our arrival in the city of Sheffield and we’re looking forward to being able to help many more homeless pets in the future.”

During the event people are invited to meet dogs who needed a new home.

Among the dogs who will be there looking for a new family to take them in are unusual pair Cassie and Pixie, who are inseparable despite their different ages and sizes. Pixie is a 13 year-old Chihuahua and best pal Cassie is a nine-year-old German Shepherd.

The animal re-homing unit, which also offers pet advice and free microchipping, aims to help around 700 pets in need every year and already has a team of over 50 local volunteers.

Dogs who come in to their care spend the day in the unit's comfortable rooms, where they get one-on-one attention from the staff and volunteers, and they then spend the night in local boarding kennels.

As well as working with other local rescues to take in homeless pound dogs, the unit also re-homes pets directly from their previous home to their new one.

Visit www.bluecross.org.uk for more information.