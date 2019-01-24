This common passport issue could see you banned from EU travel after No Deal Brexit 

Brits could be banned from travelling to the EU under a No Deal Brexit if they have less than 15 months left on their passports.

New advice from the Foreign Office has revealed that Brits with less than 15 months validity remaining may not be valid for travel under a No Deal scenario.

Passports - Katie Collins/PA Wire

The Foreign Office states: “Your passport should be valid for the proposed duration of your stay; you don’t need any additional period of validity on your passport beyond this.

“However, if the UK leaves the European Union with no deal, the passport validity rules for travel to most countries in Europe will change from 29 March 2019. Some passports with up to 15 months validity remaining may not be valid for travel.”

The Foreign Office has advised Brits with less than 15 months remaining on their passport to apply for a new one after March 29.

This could affect travel to a number of popular tourist destinations including France, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Foreign Office added: “If your passport does not meet the criteria for third country nationals, you may be denied entry to any of the Schengen area countries, and you should renew your passport before you travel.

“If you’re planning travel after 29 March 2019 and your passport will not meet these validity rules, we recommend you consider renewing your passport soon to avoid any delay.”

The news could lead to a rush in passport applications in the UK after previous advice that just six months validity would be needed.