This brand new cider is definitely different, and it’s on sale in Sheffield

If you fancy a long cool and sweetly floral cider with violet undertones, this could be the one for you...

A palma violet flavoured cider from the brand, Brothers, will be exclusively available at Waterthorpe’s Drakehouse Mill Hungry Horse pub on Drake House Way, and at other Greene King pubs, for the next two months.

Served in a 330ml bottle, the Parma Violet cider has a delicate violet flavour with subtle floral notes, and is best served over ice.

Calum Cameron, senior drinks category manager at Greene King, said: “The trend for flavoured cider is huge at the moment, which is why we worked with Brothers to create this new cider.

“Brothers are known for their array of different flavoured drinks and this one is no exception. We’re sure guests who visit the Drakehouse Mill will love it.”

Brothers Parma Violet Cider is available now. The cider is gluten free and suitable for vegans.

To find out about Greene King pubs, go to: www.greeneking.co.uk.