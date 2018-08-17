Third stabbing in space of five days in Sheffield

A stabbing in Sheffield today is the third in the space of a week.

A 29-year-old man is in hospital this evening with a stab wound to his abdomen after police were called to Gleadless Road, in Gleadless, at about 4.50pm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 21-year-old is still fighting for his life after being stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Close, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, just before 6.45pm on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and had since been released under investigation.

On Monday evening, an 18-year-old was taken to hospital after being stabbed during a brawl on Southey Green Road, in Southey Green, which broke out at around 8.25pm.

He was taken to hospital but his wounds were later assessed as superficial, and he was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder along with two other men, aged 43 and 53.

The stabbings come in the same week four men appeared in court accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake, aged 22, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave in March.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham appeared Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, August 22.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to today's stabbing to call 101, quoting the incident number 697 of August 17.