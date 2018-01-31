Third man charged over stabbings near the Wicker, as police hunt another man over violence

Have your say

A third man has been charged in connection with stabbings in the Wicker area of Sheffield, which are believed to be connected to an earlier incident at Niche nightclub.

Negus Nelson appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning charged with one count of violent disorder.

The 28-year-old, of Carrwood Road, in Renishaw, was released on bail.

Roemol Taylor, aged 19, of Scott Road, Sheffield; and Torrington Smith, aged 28, of Marys Walk, Sheffield, were both charged previously with violent disorder. Taylor was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

They have both been remanded in custody.

A 34-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Police were called to the Wicker in the early hours of Saturday, December 23, where five men were found injured, four of whom had been stabbed.

The disorder is believed to have started at Niche nightclub on Walker Street.

Police have said one man was so badly injured he requires reconstructive surgery to his face.

Police are still investigating, and have appealed for help to trace the man pictured.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has other information which could assist the investigation, is asked to clal police on 101, quoting incident number 286 of December 23.