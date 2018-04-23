Third man charged over firearm incident in Sheffield and stabbing in Rotherham

A third man has been charged over a firearm incident in Sheffield and a stabbing in Rotherham on the same night.

Last night, Darren Fletcher, aged 24, of Beck Road, Shiregreen, was charged with wounding, racially aggravated damage and dangerous driving in connection with the Rotherham incident on Wednesday, April 18

At around 7pm that night a black three men are alleged to have pulled a 19-year-old man from a black Audi A3 in Wellgate, Rotherham, before punching him and stabbing him in his back.

The Audi’s windscreen was then smashed.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Fletcher has also been charged with threats to commit criminal damage in connection to an incident on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, later that night.

South Yorkshire Police said two men pulled up on a motorbike, reportedly in possession of a firearm.

The men allegedly made threats with the gun to an occupant of a house while demanding cash.

Fletcher is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Last week Aaron Casey, 24, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross and Louis Barker, 26, of North Hill Road, Southey Green, were charged with wounding, racially aggravated criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in relation to the Rotherham attack.

Barker and Casey have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection to the incident in Shiregreen.

The men appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.