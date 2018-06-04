Third man charged after armed robbery at South Yorkshire jewellers

Have your say

A third man has been charged following an armed robbery at a South Yorkshire jewellers.

Three men carrying weapons entered Diamonds Classic Gold Jewellers, Imperial Buildings, in Rotherham town centre, at around 12.45pm on Monday, April 30 and threatened the shopkeeper.

No-one was injured but a large quantity of jewellery was stolen in the incident.

Declan Taylor, 21, of Walker Road, Kimberworth, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men have already been charged in connection with the incident.

Shakil Hussain, 26, of Bridge Close, Airmyn, and Lyle Copley, 22, of Cecil Avenue, Doncaster have been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in relation to the investigation.

They both currently remain in custody.

Copley has also been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and driving offences in connection to the incident.

Taylor has been remanded in to custody to appear before court at a later date.