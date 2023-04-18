News you can trust since 1887
Think pink as Hollywood’s favourite blonde comes to town

The show that took the dumb out of being blonde and makes pink the hottest colour in town is coming back to Sheffield in a fantastic new production.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST
In the pink - Ellie Needham as Elle Woods, with Lowri Anderson as Margot, Sarah Jenkinson-Ward as Serena and Lilli Connelly as PilarIn the pink - Ellie Needham as Elle Woods, with Lowri Anderson as Margot, Sarah Jenkinson-Ward as Serena and Lilli Connelly as Pilar
In the pink - Ellie Needham as Elle Woods, with Lowri Anderson as Margot, Sarah Jenkinson-Ward as Serena and Lilli Connelly as Pilar

Legally Blonde is the award-winning hit musical inspired by a Hollywood classic comedy.

It’s the story of Elle Woods, the girl who appears to have it all until her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School.

Determined to get him back, Elle sets off in pursuit but surprises herself when she discovers that she too has the potential to be a legal eagle, overcoming dumb blonde stereotypes and taking the court room by storm as she tackles the defence in a notorious murder trial.

Now the show is coming to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre in a new production from Woodseats Musical Theatre Company that runs from July 12 to 15.

It follows a strong of recent Woodseats hits that includes Half a Sixpence, All Shook Up, Disco Inferno, Footloose and The Wedding Singer.

“We are delighted to be back at the Montgomery Theatre with such a great show,” said Woodseats chair May Newey.

“Legally Blonde is packed with fantastic songs, spectacular routines and a story that has delighted audiences both on stage and screen and we have an outstanding cast that will bring it all to exciting new life.”

Legally Blonde is directed by Sue Curr, assisted by Dylan Lambert, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Amber Parry and Lily Abram.

Tickets cost £17 each or £15 each for six tickets booked at the same time for the same evening. There is no disabled access. Call 0114 2644803 or 07855 423670 or email: [email protected]

