Thieves ‘used gas canisters’ to break into Sheffield supermarket’s ATM machine

An investigation has been launched after cash was stolen from a Sheffield supermarket’s ATM machine.

At around 2.55am today (Friday, September 14), officers responded to an alarm activation at The Co-op on Main Street in Swallownest.

The Co-op cash machine has been targeted by thieves.

On arrival, officers found that offenders had possibly used gas canisters to break-into the ATM and steal a quantity of cash.

The metal shutters to store were also forced open and an investigation was launched, with officers currently treating the incident as linked to similar incidents in South Yorkshire.

In May, the Co-op petrol station and shop on nearby Worksop Road, Aston, was targeted by raiders who used a JCB to pull a cash machine from the exterior wall of the store.

And the McColls supermarket, just a few hundred yards away from the petrol station, has been the scene of a number of raids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 86 of 14 September 2018.

