Thieves turn on taps to flood business during raid in Sheffield

Thieves deliberately flooded a business in Sheffield when they raided the premises overnight.

Burglars forced a lock to break in to the firm on Dunlop Street, close to South Yorkshire Police's HQ in Attercliffe, at some time between 9pm on Sunday night and 7am yesterday morning.

Police said a coffee machine was stolen and 'the taps were then turned on to flood the premises'.

Officers in the south east of the city are also investigating after a large quantity of tools were taken from business premises on nearby Carbrook Hall at some time between 6pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.

In the early hours of this morning, at around 12.35am, car keys were taken by thieves who partially removed a kitchen window from a property at Ribston Court in Darnall.

The car was subsequently taken but police said they tracked down the driver who was arrested after decamping from the vehicle.

And yesterday evening, at 7.44pm, two men were seen scaling a pole up the outside of a block of flats on Eastern Avenue in Arbourthorne, apparently trying to gain entry to a second floor flat via an open bathroom window. They fled after being disturbed by the occupants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.