Thieves targeting vehicles in Sheffield suburb

Thieves are being hunted by the police over a spate of car crime in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said a vehicle was stolen from Royd Lane in Stocksbridge at 3pm on Monday and there were two thefts from other vehicles in the area on the same day.

The number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Carr Road and tools were stolen another vehicle on Glossop Row.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.