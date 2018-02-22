Thieves target vans in car parks of Doncaster hotels

A police warning has been issued about thieves targeting vans in the car parks of Doncaster hotels.

South Yorkshire Police said there has been a spate of break-ins around the town centre and Lakeside area.

A force spokesman said: "Offenders appear to be targeting transit van type vehicles that may contain high value tools.

"Please ensure valuables are removed from vehicles and that vehicles are parked in well lit areas covered by CCTV."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.