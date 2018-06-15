Thieves target cars at M1 service station near Sheffield

Have your say

Thieves have targeted a number of cars at a service station on the M1 near Sheffield.

Goods were reported to have been stolen from five vehicles at Woodall Services over the last 24 hours, police in Rotherham South revealed this afternoon.

READ MORE: Young boy horrifically burned in Sheffield is out of hospital and on the mend, says father

The service station is between junctions 30 and 31 of the M1 motorway.

READ MORE: Man arrested after woman reportedly raped in Sheffield city centre

Police have not said what was stolen from the vehicles or whether any damage was caused during the thefts.