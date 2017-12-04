Thieves target cars around FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield

Cars parked around the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield were broken into and damaged in a series of attacks on Saturday night.
Vehicles were targeted in Greenland Road, Tinsley Park Road and Broughton Lane.
Items including sat navs, DVD screens and bags were stolen.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Please remember when parking vehicles up to remove any items that may appear of value and ensure sat navs are removed from sight."
