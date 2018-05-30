Thieves strike three times overnight in Sheffield suburb

Have your say

Thieves struck three times in the south western part of Sheffield overnight.

They stole a cycle bike from outside a property in Union Road, Nether Edge, yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

Just hours before burglars stole keys, a vehicle and electrical items from a home in Reney Walk, Greenhill.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

A vehicle was also stolen from outside an address in Meadow Head Avenue in Meadowhead.