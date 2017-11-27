Thieves stole cash after ransacking rooms at Rotherham school

Thieves fled with cash after ransacking a number of rooms at a Rotherham school.

They struck at Brinsworth Academy at around 8pm yesterday and were spotted fleeing after triggering the intruder alarm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "On arrival at the scene, three men, all wearing dark clothing and hooded tops, were seen running from the building toward the main gates on Brinsworth Road.

"Officers found that a door had been forced to gain entry and several rooms ransacked and an amount of cash taken.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 985 of November 26.