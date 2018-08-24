Thieves steal cash from Doncaster supermarket ATM  

Thieves stole money from a cash machine outside a Doncaster supermarket.

They stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM at the Co-op store in Great North Road, Woodlands, on Wednesday, August 22, at 3.30am.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Nobody has been arrested at this stage of the investigation and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 111 of 22 August, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

