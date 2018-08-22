Thieves steal car parked outside Sheffield home a week after burglary

Thieves stole a car parked outside a Sheffield home a week after it was burgled.

Donna Burns said her Fiat 500 car - registration number plate SW10 OBF - while it was parked outside her home on Spinkhill Avenue, Woodthorpe, on Tuesday, August 21.

She said the theft came after her home was broken into last week and thieves stole a safe.

Ms Burns said: "I was just laid on the bed with my daughter and I heard a screeching sound and when I got up to look what it was, I just saw my car being driven away.

"Last week my house was broken into as well. They took my safe which had my passport in it and I'm not sure if there was a spare key in it for my car."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 394 of August 21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.