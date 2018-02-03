Thieves ransack neighbouring businesses in Sheffield on SAME night

Have your say

Burglars have ransacked a number of businesses in Hillsborough - on the same night.

Cuticulture, Claire's Hair Salon and Alpha HQ Sheffield were among the businesses, all on Holme Lane, which were broken into during the early hours of this morning.

The damage caused at Alpha HQ Sheffield, on Holme Lane

Thieves stole money from most of the adjacent businesses, but also took stock from Alpha HQ Sheffield.

Danny Higgins, from Alpha HQ Sheffield, said he discovered the burglary when he arrived at the shop this morning.

He said: "They had kicked the front door in, smashed the lock on the second door and then kicked the door in at the back to what leads to the toilet.

"The force also cracked all the plaster around the back door.

The damage caused at Alpha HQ Sheffield, on Holme Lane

"They took a couple of buckets of protein and the cash register."

He said the business was able to open as normal today, but was only able to accept cash due to the card machine being stolen.

He added: "Someone has donated us a front door - I'm so grateful for that."

The owner of Cuticulture posted on Facebook about the 'terrible news'.

She said: "We think it happened early hours of the morning and there was a suspect white van parked on Wood Road.

"If anyone has seen anything or knows of anyone selling the big tubs of the diet fuel, can you please let us know asap."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.