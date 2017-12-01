Thieves raided seven sheds in Barnsley street

Thieves raided seven sheds in a Barnsley street in an early morning crime spree.

They struck in Simons Way, Wombwell, in the early hours of Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the crooks were disturbed at around 3am and ran off - dropping power tools and other items they had stolen.

A force spokesman said: "If you have a shed, ensure you have a good strong padlock or other security measures to prevent easy access.

"Do not store any items of a high value. If you see or hear anyone acting suspiciously call the police on 999."