Thieves raid Sheffield Co-op after breaking in through the roof

Thieves raided a Co-op in Sheffield after breaking in through the roof.

Sheffield South East NHP revealed that the thieves broke into the store on Stradbroke Road on Saturday, December 23.

The thieves made their way in through the roof before stealing cigarettes and alcohol.

The local force said that there was also an attempted burglary in Manor last night where a window was smashed but no entry made into the property.

A car was also broken into in the Manor estate on Basledene Road as thieves smashed the window before stealing bank cards.