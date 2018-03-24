Thieves chased up Sheffield street after stealing tools from lorry

Have your say

Thieves were chased up a Sheffield street after stealing tools from a lorry.

Officers from Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing team were called to Kingsley Park Grove in Millhouses after a gang of crooks were seen removing tools from back of flat back lorry.

The owner gave chase but the thieves made off in a metallic dark blue Vauxhaull.

The incident occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.