Thieves break into Sheffield working men's club

Thieves forced open a window last night and broke in to a working men's club in Sheffield.

Burglars struck at Wadsley Bridge Working Men's Club, on Halifax Road, at around 3.20am this morning.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said officers were called when the alarm was activated, and they found intruders had broken in through a window.

"The club was searched by officers, who found that the bar shutters had also been forced and a laptop computer stolen," the team added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.