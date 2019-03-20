Thieves break into school and steal brand new bikes

Thieves broke into a Sheffield primary school and stole brand new bikes which will ‘considerably’ cost the school to replace.

Staff at Prince Edward Primary School, on Queen Mary Road, discovered the grounds had been broken into overnight.

The sheds were left damaged

The bikes that were stolen had only just been bought from the school budget and were for the sole use of pupils.

South Yorkshire South East NHP said: “These bikes will now need to be replaced, at some considerable cost to the School. This money could have been used to pay for books/laptops that would assist in the education of the pupils.”

If anyone has any information regarding this theft, get in touch with the police on 101 quoting the reference 8312/8091 or speak to a member of the teaching staff.